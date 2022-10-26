How to watch BYU Basketball’s Blue and White Scrimmage

Ready for some BYU Basketball? Cougar Fans can get a first look at the 2022-23 squad on Wednesday night with the Blue and White Scrimmage.

BYU returns 6 players to its team including Fousseyni Traore and Atiki Ally Atiki. There are 12 newcomers to this year’s squad.

The Cougars will play an exhibition game on Nov. 2 against Ottawa (Ariz.) then tip-off the regular season against Idaho State on Nov. 7. Both of those games will be played in Provo.

Wednesday’s game will be played at the Marriott Center, and admission is free. But if you can’t make it in person, here’s how to watch:

Game Date/Time:

Wed. Oct. 26, 7:00 p.m. MT

Location:

Marriott Center, Provo, UT

Channel:

BYUtv

Online Stream:

