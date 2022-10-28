How to watch BYU Football vs. East Carolina

BYU Football looks to get back in the win column Friday night as the East Carolina Pirates visit Provo.

The BYU Cougars have lost their last three games, most recently at Liberty last week. The final score in Virginia was, 41-14. BYU’s record is now 4-4.

The American Conference’s East Carolina Pirates are 5-3 this season. They last played against UCF on Oct. 22, winning that game, 34-13. The Pirates won their last two games at home, but got beat by Tulane last time they were on the road, 24-9. That game was on Oct. 8.

This will be the third time BYU and ECU have faced each other. BYU’s Coach Kalani Sitake is 0-1 against the Pirates, losing in 2017 in Greenville, 33-17.

If you won’t be at LaVell Edwards Stadium Friday night, here’s how to watch:

Game Date/Time:

Fri. Oct. 28, 6:00 p.m. MT

Location:

LaVell Edwards Stadium, Provo, Utah

Channel:

ESPN2

Game Notes:

Spread:

TV Broadcast Team:

Roy Philpott (play by play)

Andre Ware (analyst)

Paul Carcaterra (sideline)

Pre-Game Show:

BYU Sports Nation GameDay (4 p.m. MT on BYUtv and byutvsports.com )

) Tune in to see behind the scenes.

Post-Game Show:

BYU Sports Nation GameDay (Immediately following the game’s end on BYUtv)

Player and coach interviews, game highlights, analysis, and more.

Radio Coverage:

Watch Online:

*Odds/lines subject to change. Terms and Conditions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.