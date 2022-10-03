TV and Broadcast Details Announced for BYU vs Arkansas

All you afternoon kickoff fans can celebrate. Broadcast details were announced for the BYU-Arkansas game on October 15. The game at LES will kickoff at 1:30 PT on either ESPN or ABC. Oklahoma State at TCU is the other ESPN/ABC option. Networks for each game will be decided after this Saturday’s games finish.

Arkansas is 3-2 on the season and had risen to as high as number 10 in the rankings, but tumbled out this last week after consecutive losses to Texas A&M and Alabama. They have a road game this upcoming Saturday at #23 Mississippi State before coming to Provo.

BYU is ranked 16 and will of course play Notre Dame in Las Vegas before welcoming the Razorbacks to Provo.

Win or lose to Mississippi State, Arkansas will provide a stiff test for BYU. They have a top 10 rushing offense and a great dual-threat QB in KJ Jefferson, who is in his second year as a starter. Putting up yards hasn’t been a huge issue for Arkansas, but they’ve struggled to stop opposing offenses at time. This game comes at a tricky time for the Razorbacks, who will have travel to the mountain time zone when they are in the thick of their SEC schedule.

If BYU beats Notre Dame, the Arkansas game could be BYU’s last real chance to get a quality win and set themselves up for an outside chance at a NY6 bid.