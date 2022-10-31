TV and Broadcast Details Announced for BYU vs Boise State

BYU-Boise State will get a late afternoon kickoff on Saturday. Boise State announced that Saturday’s matchup on the blue turf will kickoff at 5pm MT on FS1 or FS2.

The channel will depend on what happens with the Astros-Phillies World Series. If it goes to game seven, that game will be played at 6pm MT on FOX, Kansas-State Baylor will be FS1, and BYU-Boise State will be relegated to FS2.

If there is no Game 7, Kansas State-Baylor gets bumped up to FOX and BYU-Boise State goes to FS1.

After a 2-2 start, Boise State has won 4 in a row and is now 6-2 on the season. The Broncos fired their offensive coordinator after a loss to UTEP and haven’t lost since. Boise State is led by their defense, which is second nationally in yards allowed per game, allowing just 232 yards.

BYU, meanwhile, is 4-5 and has lost 4 consecutive games. BYU will need to win 2 of their final 3 over Boise State, Utah Tech, or Stanford to be bowl eligible.