BYU Picked to Finish Third in WCC, Fousseyni Traore Makes All-WCC Team

After a fifth place finish in the WCC last year and NIT appearance, BYU was picked by the WCC coaches to finish tied for third with San Francisco behind Gonzaga and Saint Mary’s. Big man Fousseyni Traore received Preseason All-WCC honors. This is BYU’s final WCC season before joining the Big 12 in 2023.

Fouss made the WCC All-Freshman team last season after one of the top freshman seasons for any player out west. Fouss averaged 9.5 points on 59% shooting and led BYU with 8.5 rebounds per game and 1.3 blocks. Traore is an undersized 4/5 man at 6-foot-6, but his 254 pounds frame and 7-foot-1 wingspan allow him to play much bigger.

Gonzaga led the way with three selections on the 10-person team and the Gaels added two.

Below is the preseason poll and All-WCC team.

BYU opens the regular season Monday, November 7 versus Idaho State.