How to watch no. 16 BYU Football vs. Notre Dame

Viva Las Cougars! BYU Football has a big game Saturday night when they take on the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame at Allegiant Stadium.

The no. 16 Cougars rose three spots in the AP Poll after beating Utah State, 38-26 on Sept. 29 at LaVell Edwards Stadium. That win brought the Cougars to 4-1 on the season.

The Fighting Irish are 2-2 on the year. They started their season with two losses — one at Ohio State, then a more surprising one to Marshall. They won their next two games, most recently, at UNC, 45-32 on Sept. 24.

This will be the ninth time BYU and Notre Dame have met, and the first time at a neutral site. The two schools last met in 2013 in South Bend, with the Irish coming out on top, 23-13.

If you’ll be in Vegas for what some have dubbed ‘The Holy War,’ wear BLACK to support the Cougs and their special blackout uniforms. If not, here’s how to watch the primetime matchup:

Game Date/Time:

Sat. Oct. 8, 5:30 p.m. MT

Location:

Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

Channel:

NBC

Game Notes:

Spread:

BYU +3.5, per DraftKings*

TV Broadcast Team:

Jac Collinsworth (play by play)

Jason Garrett (analyst)

Zora Stephenson (sideline)

Pre-Game Show:

BYU Sports Nation GameDay (2:30 p.m. MT on BYUtv and byutvsports.com )

) Tune in to see behind the scenes.

Post-Game Show:

BYU Sports Nation GameDay (Immediately following the game’s end on BYUtv)

Player and coach interviews, game highlights, analysis, and more.

Radio Coverage:

Watch Online:

*Odds/lines subject to change. Terms and Conditions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.