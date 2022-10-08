BYU Comes Up Short, Fall to Notre Dame

BYU’s second half comeback attempt fell short as Notre Dame beat BYU 28-20 Saturday night in Las Vegas. BYU had another slow first half and couldn’t do enough this time to overcome that.

The Irish jumped out to a 25-6 lead after scoring a TD on the first drive after halftime. BYU cut the lead to 25-20 and had two late drives in the fourth quarter to take the lead or tie, but Notre Dame’s defense held strong.

Jaren Hall had just 11 first half passing yards as BYU’s offense couldn’t get anything going early. Hall has reportedly been nursing a shoulder injury he suffered in the Utah State game, but he showed signs of life in the second half. Jaren finished with 120 passing yards, with Kody Epps on the receiving end of 100 of those yards.

BYU’s defense surrendered 496 yards to the Irish, but they did come up with some key stops in the redzone to give BYU a chance.

BYU falls to 4-2 on the season and welcomes Arkansas to Provo next Saturday.