How to watch BYU Basketball at no. 19 San Diego State

BYU Basketball’s first away game of the new season is a big one, Friday night, at the no. 19 San Diego State Aztecs.

The BYU Cougars tipped off the season Monday against the visiting Idaho State Bengals. That game ended up being much closer than many thought it would be, but the Cougars got the win, 60-56.

SDSU also played Monday. Cal State Fullerton visited, losing to the Aztecs, 80-57. Old conference foes, BYU and SDSU have faced off many times, with BYU having the 50-26 edge.

Last time BYU and SDSU played was in Provo in 2021. BYU won the game, 66-60. In this matcup, ESPN’s Matchup Predictor gives BYU an 18.5% chance of winning.

Here’s how to watch:

Game Date/Time:

Fri. Nov. 11, 8:30 p.m. MT

Location:

Viejas Arena, San Diego, CA

Game Notes:

Channel:

Radio Coverage:

Leave any thoughts from before, during, or after the game in the comments below.