TV and Broadcast Details Announced for BYU vs Stanford

BYU’s regular season finale will be a late one as the BYU-Stanford game on Saturday, November 26 will kickoff at 8:00pm PT on FS1.

FS1 should be a good thing for most fans as opposed to the the less-distributed Pac-12 Network. The 9pm MT kickoff is BYU’s latest kickoff of the season.

After a 42-7 loss to Utah over the weekend, Stanford is 3-7 on the year and out of bowl eligibility contention. They play arch-rival Cal this upcoming weekend before hosting BYU.

BYU, meanwhile, is 5-5 and will clinch bowl eligibility with a win over FCS foe Utah Tech. A win over Stanford would be BYU’s second P5 win of the season.

Stanford has only two FBS wins on the season, but one of those was a road win at Notre Dame. The Cardinal are in the midst of a three-game losing streak with those three losses coming by an average of 32.6 ppg. Motivation will be something to watch for Stanford, who won’t be playing for a bowl and will be coming off what should be an emotionally-charged game versus their rival.

BYU shouldn’t feel comfortable by any means, but a season-ending win over Stanford would be a nice way to end the regular season and could set BYU up for a decent bowl game.