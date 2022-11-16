 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch BYU Basketball vs. Missouri State

By Mary Blanchard
NCAA Basketball: Brigham Young at San Diego State Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

BYU Basketball is back at the Marriott Center Wednesday night to take on the Missouri State Bears.

BYU is now 1-1 on the year, with a win over Idaho State, then a loss at San Diego State. That game against the SDSU Aztecs was Friday and BYU gave the no. 19 (now no. 17) team a fight, losing, 82-75.

Missouri State (Missouri Valley Conference) is 1-0 on the season, their only game so far being a win against Missouri S&T.

This will be the fourth meeting between the Cougars and Bears, with BYU holding the 2-1 edge. The most recent game was in Dec. 2021, with BYU winning, 74-68.

Here’s how to watch:

Game Date/Time:

  • Wed. Nov. 16, 7:00 p.m. MT

Location:

  • Marriott Center, Provo, UT

Game Notes:

Channel:

  • BYUtv

Online Stream:

TV Broadcast Team:

  • Dave McCann (play-by-play)
  • Blaine Fowler (analyst)
  • Spencer Linton (sideline)

Radio Coverage:

Leave any thoughts from before, during, or after the game in the comments below.

