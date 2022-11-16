Dallin Hall Hits Game Winner, Lifts BYU Over Missouri State

Dallin Hall hit the game winner with 1.5 seconds left as BYU hung on to beat Missouri State 66-64 Wednesday night in Provo. Missouri State tied the game with under 8 seconds to go, and Dallin Hall took the ball the length of the floor to win the game.

Both teams went on several runs during the game, and BYU got some good bench contributions to buoy the team on both ends of the floor. Noah Waterman came off the bench and led all scorers with 15 points on 5-6 shooting from deep. Atiki Ally Atiki had arguably the best game of his career and finished with 7 points, 11 boards, 2 blocks, and 1 big steal late. Atiki looked so much more comfortable, and had two nice post spin-moves finishing with both hands.

BYU had 10 first half turnovers, but turned it over just three times in the second half after slowing down the tempo a bit. BYU’s offense didn’t hit as many shots down the stretch with the slower pace, but the defense clamped down enough to hold on.

BYU moves to 2-1 on the season and hosts Nicholls Saturday evening before heading to the Bahamas next week for the Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament.