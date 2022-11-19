How to watch BYU Football vs. Utah Tech

Saturday afternoon is Senior Day at LaVell Edwards Stadium. BYU Football will take on the visiting Trailblazers of Utah Tech.

BYU had a bye last week, but before that, ended a four-game losing skid at Boise State. The Cougars beat the Broncos, 31-28. That win brought BYU to 5-5 on the season, meaning that a win against Utah Tech would also mean bowl eligibility.

Utah Tech, out of the WAC, is 4-6 on the season. The Trailblazers have won their last three in a row. Their most recent win came on Nov. 12 in St. George against the Tarleton Texans, 34-28.

Saturday marks the first meeting of BYU and Utah Tech on the football field. See BYU’s Game Notes (linked below) for a list of seniors and others being honored for Senior Day. Here’s how to watch:

Game Date/Time:

Sat. Nov. 19, 1:30 p.m. MT

Location:

LaVell Edwards Stadium, Provo, Utah

Channel:

BYUtv/ESPN3

Game Notes:

TV Broadcast Team:

Dave McCann (play by play)

Blaine Fowler (analyst)

Jarom Jordan (sideline)

Pre-Game Show:

BYU Sports Nation GameDay (11:30 a.m. MT on BYUtv and byutvsports.com )

) Tune in to see behind the scenes.

Post-Game Show:

BYU Sports Nation GameDay (Immediately following the game’s end on BYUtv)

Player and coach interviews, game highlights, analysis, and more.

Radio Coverage:

Watch Online: