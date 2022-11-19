How to watch BYU Basketball vs. Nicholls

BYU Basketball’s got a second home game this week, with Nicholls visiting Provo from Thibodaux, Louisiana.

BYU got to 2-1 on the season after a last-minute victory over Missouri State on Wednesday. The Cougars ended up winning 66-64 after a gutsy shot by freshman Dallin Hall.

Nicholls (Southland Conference) is 0-2 on the season, having last played on Nov. 10. They lost, 79-68 at Wyoming. Before that, they were defeated at Arizona. Nicholls was scheduled to play its home opener Sun. but their opponent (Carver College) is unable to play this season.

The BYU Cougars and Nicholls Colonels have met just once before, way back in 1993. That game was in Provo, and BYU won.

If you won’t be at the Marriott Center Saturday night, here’s how to watch:

Game Date/Time:

Sat. Nov. 19, 7:00 p.m. MT

Location:

Marriott Center, Provo, UT

Game Notes:

Channel:

BYUtv

Online Stream:

TV Broadcast Team:

Dave McCann (play-by-play)

Blaine Fowler (analyst)

Spencer Linton (courtside)

Radio Coverage:

Leave any thoughts from before, during, or after the game in the comments below.