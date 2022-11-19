BYU 38-Point Betting Favorite Versus Utah Tech

BYU needs a win today to clinch bowl eligibility, and they will be a big favorite over FCS foe Utah Tech (formerly known as Dixie State).

Betting odds started trickling in for the game Friday night and BYU is a 38 or 38.5-point betting favorite depending on where you look. The over/under for the game is 63.5. After a winless October, BYU started off November with an upset on the blue turf over Boise State. BYU is coming off a bye week.

Utah Tech meanwhile, is in the middle of a 3-game winning streak after starting 1-6. The Trailblazers have averaged 43 points during their 3-game winning streak. Their player to watch is Washington State sophomore WR transfer Joey Hobert, one of the best wideouts in the FCS ranks. In 10 games Hobert has 79 receptions for 1,158 yards and 14 touchdowns. BYU recruited Hobert out of High School before he ultimately signed with Wazzu.

The game will kickoff at 1:30 MT on BYUtv.