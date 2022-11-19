BYU Beats Nicholls, Prepares for Bahamas Trip

BYU had its first double-digit win of the season as they beat Nicholls Saturday night in the Marriott Center.

Fousseyni Traore led the way 15 points, but BYU got contributions for all over. Atiki Ally Atiki continued his nice start to the season with 10 points and Richie Saunders chipped in 9 points and 9 boards off the bench. Gideon George had a double double with 15 points and 10 boards and Rudi Williams rounded out the double-figure scorers with 12 points.

Nicholls played BYU close much of the way and led by three at halftime, but BYU beat down the Colonels on the boards and shored things up defensively in the second half. BYU won the rebounding battle 54-31 and had 19 offensive rebounds. The second unit was especially effective on defense, with Richie Saunders and Trey Stewart causing havoc on the perimeter.

BYU now heads to the Bahamas for 3 games in the the Battle 4 Atlantis, one of the top non-conference tournaments. BYU will open with USC Wednesday and play Butler/Tennessee on Thanksgiving.