BYU Basketball Player Preview: Dallin Hall

Dallin Hall

Height: 6-4

Weight: 200

Hometown: Plain City, Utah

Previous School: Fremont High School

Class: Freshman

Dallin Hall Player Preview

After leading Fremont HS to a State Championship and winning the 2020 Utah Gatorade Player of the Year Award, Dallin Hall is back from his mission and ready to contribute for BYU year one.

Dallin really burst onto the scene as a high school senior and BYU held off several schools to land him. Hall is one of three RMs that was part of Mark Pope’s first full recruiting class at BYU.

Dallin may not start this year, but he will likely get a lot of run as BYU’s backup point guard behind Rudi Williams. Dallin has good size for a point and uses his strength to finish at the rim through contact. His performance this season will in some ways determine what BYU does in the transfer portal. If Dallin Hall shows the ability to run the offense, shoot the ball, defend, and distribute, BYU may elect to go with Dallin Hall as the main point guard heading into the Big 12 rather than going hard after an impact transfer.

Regardless, Hall will have an impact this year and has already established himself as a vocal leader despite being a freshman. He has good size at the point guard spot and is a well rounded player that can defend, score, and distribute.

Season Expectations: Rotation Player, Backup Point Guard

Mark Pope has signed prospective missionaries as the head coach at BYU, and this is really the first year where we’ll get to see those RMs contribute. Along with Richie Saunders, I expect Dallin Hall to contribute immediately. Outside of Rudi Williams, Dallin Hall and Spencer Johnson are really the only two players that will play point guard. I expect Dallin to get a lot of those backup point guard minutes and show well while he is on the floor.

BYU has multiple shooters on the roster, so I want to see Dallin occasionally breakdown the opposing defense and either finish at the rim or find an open shooter. BYU doesn’t have as many guys on the roster that can create their own shot and set up other people, so if Dallin can do that off the bench then he will be a valuable member of the second unit.