How to watch BYU Basketball vs. Ottawa

BYU Basketball opens its season with an exhibition game Wed. night against the visiting Spirit of Ottawa (Ariz.).

This will be the first meeting between the Cougars and Spirit. Last year, Ottawa went 25-9 overall. They hail from the NAIA’s Golden State Athletic Conference.

BYU was 24-11 last year, ending its season against Washington State in the NIT.

BYU’s first official game will be on Monday at the Marriott Center against Idaho State. Here’s how you can watch Wednesday’s exhibition:

Game Date/Time:

Wed. Nov. 2, 7:00 p.m. MT

Location:

Marriott Center, Provo, UT

Game Notes:

Channel:

BYUtv

Online Stream:

TV Broadcast Team:

Dave McCann (play-by-play)

Blaine Fowler (analyst)

Spencer Linton (sideline)

Radio Coverage:

Leave any thoughts from before, during, or after the game in the comments below.