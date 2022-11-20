Battle 4 Atlantis Preview: Bracket, Matchups, TV Times, More

BYU heads to The Bahamas with seven other teams in The Battle 4 Atlantis, one of the premier early-season tournaments. All 8 teams are in the top 90 of KenPom, headlined by defending national champion Kansas.

Each team will play three games, beginning Wednesday 11/23 and concluding Friday. Below is the bracket and tv times/channels for each matchup. All games will be on an ESPN Network.

Wednesday, Nov. 23 (All Times ET)

Game 1 – Kansas vs. N.C. State, Noon (ESPN)

Game 2 – Dayton vs. Wisconsin, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

Game 3 – USC vs. BYU, 5 p.m. (ESPN2)

Game 4 – Tennessee vs. Butler, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

Thursday, Nov. 24 (All Times ET)

Game 5 – G1 Winner vs. G2 Winner, 11 a.m. (ESPN)

Game 6 – G3 Winner vs. G4 Winner, 1:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

Game 7 – G1 Loser vs. G2 Loser, 4 p.m. (ESPNEWS)

Game 8 – G3 Loser vs. G4 Loser, 6:30 p.m. (ESPN3)

Friday, Nov. 25 (All Times ET)

Championship – G5 winner vs. G6 Winner, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Third Place – G5 Loser vs. G6 Loser, 1:00 p.m. (ESPN2)

Fifth Place – G7 Winner vs. G8 Winner, 10:00 p.m. (ESPN2)

Seventh Place – G7 Loser vs. G8 Loser, 3:30 p.m. (ESPNU)

Matchups

Kansas (4-0) vs North Carolina State (4-0)

Kansas KenPom: 11

AP Poll: 6

N.C. State KenPom: 69

AP Poll: N/A

KenPom prediction: Kansas 80, NC State 71 — Kansas 78% win probability

Dayton (3-1) vs Wisconsin (4-0)

Dayton KenPom: 38

AP Poll: 21 (ranked before loss)

Wisconsin KenPom: 42

AP Poll: N/A

KenPom Prediction: Dayton 63, Wisconsin 62 — Dayton 53% win probability

USC (3-1) vs BYU (3-1)

USC KenPom: 62

AP Poll: N/A

BYU KenPom: 58

AP Poll: N/A

KenPom Prediction: BYU 73, USC 72 — BYU 52% win probability

Tennessee (2-1) vs Butler (3-1)

Tennessee KenPom: 6

AP Poll: 22

Butler KenPom: 87

AP Poll: N/A

KenPom Prediction: Tennessee 76, Butler 64 — Tennessee 86% win probability