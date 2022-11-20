Battle 4 Atlantis Preview: Bracket, Matchups, TV Times, More

BYU heads to The Bahamas with seven other teams in The Battle 4 Atlantis, one of the premier early-season tournaments. All 8 teams are in the top 90 of KenPom, headlined by defending national champion Kansas.
Each team will play three games, beginning Wednesday 11/23 and concluding Friday. Below is the bracket and tv times/channels for each matchup. All games will be on an ESPN Network.
Wednesday, Nov. 23 (All Times ET)
Game 1 – Kansas vs. N.C. State, Noon (ESPN)
Game 2 – Dayton vs. Wisconsin, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN2)
Game 3 – USC vs. BYU, 5 p.m. (ESPN2)
Game 4 – Tennessee vs. Butler, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN2)
Thursday, Nov. 24 (All Times ET)
Game 5 – G1 Winner vs. G2 Winner, 11 a.m. (ESPN)
Game 6 – G3 Winner vs. G4 Winner, 1:30 p.m. (ESPN2)
Game 7 – G1 Loser vs. G2 Loser, 4 p.m. (ESPNEWS)
Game 8 – G3 Loser vs. G4 Loser, 6:30 p.m. (ESPN3)
Friday, Nov. 25 (All Times ET)
Championship – G5 winner vs. G6 Winner, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Third Place – G5 Loser vs. G6 Loser, 1:00 p.m. (ESPN2)
Fifth Place – G7 Winner vs. G8 Winner, 10:00 p.m. (ESPN2)
Seventh Place – G7 Loser vs. G8 Loser, 3:30 p.m. (ESPNU)
Matchups
Kansas (4-0) vs North Carolina State (4-0)
Kansas KenPom: 11
AP Poll: 6
N.C. State KenPom: 69
AP Poll: N/A
KenPom prediction: Kansas 80, NC State 71 — Kansas 78% win probability
Dayton (3-1) vs Wisconsin (4-0)
Dayton KenPom: 38
AP Poll: 21 (ranked before loss)
Wisconsin KenPom: 42
AP Poll: N/A
KenPom Prediction: Dayton 63, Wisconsin 62 — Dayton 53% win probability
USC (3-1) vs BYU (3-1)
USC KenPom: 62
AP Poll: N/A
BYU KenPom: 58
AP Poll: N/A
KenPom Prediction: BYU 73, USC 72 — BYU 52% win probability
Tennessee (2-1) vs Butler (3-1)
Tennessee KenPom: 6
AP Poll: 22
Butler KenPom: 87
AP Poll: N/A
KenPom Prediction: Tennessee 76, Butler 64 — Tennessee 86% win probability
