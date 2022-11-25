BYU Overcomes 23-Point Deficit, Beats Dayton in Overtime

BYU erased a 23-point deficit and beat Dayton 79-75 in overtime to end the Battle 4 Atlantis on a high note.

BYU went down 32-9 early and down 16 in halftime and looked completely outmatched. BYU’s defense turned it up in the second half and BYU found its stroke from deep to finish the comeback on the Flyers. BYU shot 13-27 from deep and had just 11 turnovers, which was a turnaround for most of BYU’s games up to this point. Gideon George hit some clutch threes in regulation and finished with a team high 21 points. Jaxson Robinson hit two massive threes in overtime and finished with 14 points.

Freshman Dallin Hall had the best game of his career with 12 points and 5 assists, and fellow freshman Richie Saunders had 8 points and played great defense in the second half. Rudi Williams rounded out the double-figure scorers with 11 points.

After 8 first half turnovers and 4-10 from distance, BYU had just 3 turnovers after the break and shot 9-17 from three. BYU did all of this without Spencer Johnson, who tweaked his knee versus Butler.

BYU finished 1-2 in the Battle 4 Atlantis with losses to USC and Butler, but BYU’s young core had good moments and was able to complete the comeback versus Dayton, which should give the team confidence moving forward. Dayton has struggled to start the year, but they were a preseason top 25 team and the favorite to win the Atlantic 10.

BYU next plays Westminster Tuesday night.