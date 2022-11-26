How to watch BYU Football at Stanford

BYU Football will look to end its regular season with one more win as they travel to Stanford Saturday night.

The BYU Cougars played Utah Tech in Provo last week, and won, 52-26. That win brought BYU to 6-5 on the season.

Stanford also played last Saturday. They lost at Cal, 27-20. The Cardinal is 3-8 on the year. They’ve lost their last four games.

This will be the third time that BYU and Stanford have played each other, with Stanford winning both the other matchups. The most recent game was played in 2004.

If you won’t be in California, here’s how to watch:

Game Date/Time:

Sat. Nov. 26, 9:00 p.m. MT

Location:

Stanford Stadium, Stanford, California

Channel:

FS1

Alex Faust (play by play)

Petros Papadakis (analyst)

BYU Sports Nation GameDay (6 p.m. MT on BYUtv and byutvsports.com )

) Tune in to see behind the scenes.

BYU Sports Nation GameDay (Immediately following the game’s end on BYUtv)

Player and coach interviews, game highlights, analysis, and more.

