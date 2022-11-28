BYU Basketball Unveils New Black Uniforms

BYU Basketball released its fourth new uniform combo Monday evening with a black alternate uniform. They will wear them Tuesday night versus Westminster.

This is the fourth new uniform BYU has unveiled this season, to go along with the whites with royal trim, all royal, and navy with royal trim.

The black unis match the same design as the whites and royals, with BYU as the script on the front, BYU basketball logo on the shorts, and stretch Y on the belt buckle. The navy uniforms are the only uniforms with “Brigham Young” on the front.

You can see each uniform combo below.

BYU will play Westminster at 7pm MT at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake. BYU will also play in Vivint on Saturday when South Dakota comes to town. BYU is 4-3 on the season and coming off a 23-point comeback victory over Dayton in The Battle 4 Atlantis.