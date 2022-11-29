How to watch BYU Basketball vs. Westminster

BYU Basketball is back from the Bahamas and will take on the Westminster Griffins on Tuesday night.

The BYU Cougars are 4-3 on the season after going 1-2 in the Battle 4 Atlantis. BYU lost to USC and Butler before beating Dayton (in quite the comeback) on Friday afternoon. The Cougars won, 79-75 in OT.

In-state foe Westminster has yet to win a game this year. They are 0-5. They just got back from a trip to Alaska where they went 0-2. Their most recent game was played on Saturday — A 65-72 loss to the University of Alaska Fairbanks.

BYU is 2-0 in the series against the Griffins. This game, and BYU’s next, will be played at the Jazz’s Vivint Arena due to Christmas Around the World at the Marriott Center. Here’s how to watch:

Game Date/Time:

Tues. Nov. 29, 7:00 p.m. MT

Location:

Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City, UT

Channel:

BYUtv

Online Stream:

TV Broadcast Team:

Dave McCann (play-by-play)

Blaine Fowler (analyst)

Jason Shepherd (courtside)

Radio Coverage:

Leave any thoughts from before, during, or after the game in the comments below.