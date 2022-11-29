BYU Sets School Record For Threes, Blows Out Westminster

BYU hit 19 threes — breaking the school record of 18 — in a 100-70 win over Westminster Tuesday evening at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City.

BYU was 13-18 from deep in the first half and finished 19-37 from downtown. Seven Cougar players hit threes, led by five from Jaxson Robinson and three from Noah Waterman, Gideon George, and Tanner Toolson. Toolson made the record-setting 19th shot with just under 9 minutes left as he got his first action of the regular season.

Four of five BYU’s starters scored in double figures, and Tanner Toolson was the high man off the bench with 10 points. BYU shot 55% from the field and had a season low 10 turnovers.

BYU played its second consecutive game without Spencer Johnson, who hurt his knee versus Butler. His injury won’t require surgery, but sources tell me he could be out 4-6 weeks.

BYU will also play its next game at Vivint Arena when South Dakota comes to Salt Lake City.