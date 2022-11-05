How to watch BYU Football at Boise State

BYU Football is on the road in Idaho Sat. evening to face the Boise State Broncos.

Boise State, out of the Mountain West Conference, is 6-2 on the season. The Broncos have won their last four games, while BYU (4-5) has lost its last four. Boise State last played on Saturday against Colorado State (in Boise) and won, 49-10.

BYU lost at home to East Carolina last Friday, 27-24 the final score in a back-and-forth game that came down to the last few minutes. For the Cougars’ last win, you have to go back more than a month ago to Sept. 29 against Utah State.

Boise and BYU have played for the last 11 seasons in a row in what has become a rivalry. This will be the 13th meeting overall. Boise is ahead 8-4 in the series, with a notable 5-1 edge in Idaho.

If you won’t be there to see the game on the Smurf Turf, here’s how to watch:

Game Date/Time:

Sat. Nov. 5, 5:00 p.m. MT

Location:

Albertsons Stadium, Boise, Idaho

Channel:

FS2

Game Notes:

TV Broadcast Team:

Dan Hellie (play by play)

Petros Papadakis (analyst)

Pre-Game Show:

BYU Sports Nation GameDay (3 p.m. MT on BYUtv and byutvsports.com )

) Tune in to see behind the scenes.

Post-Game Show:

BYU Sports Nation GameDay (Immediately following the game’s end on BYUtv)

Player and coach interviews, game highlights, analysis, and more.

