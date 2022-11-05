BYU Ends Skid, Upsets Boise State

BYU went onto the blue turf in Boise and snapped a 4-game losing streak in a 31-28 over Boise State Saturday evening.

BYU’s defense had a fantastic first half and held late while the offense rolled up 532 total yards and put up points in the second half. Jaren Hall passed for 377 yards, ran for 81, and racked up 4 total TDs on the night. WR Puka Nacua was the star with 14 catches for 157 yards and 2 TDs. Puka made an incredible catch in the final two minutes to give BYU the winning score.

Puka and Jaren stole the show in the second half, but BYU’s defense had their best half of the year in the first two quarters. They held the Broncos to multiple three-and-outs, 7 points and less than 100 yards. Boise State finished with 324 yards of total offense on the night.

BYU heads into the bye week 5-5 before ending the season with a home game versus Utah Tech and a road game at Stanford in the finale. A win over Utah Tech will ensure BYU is bowl eligible. Stanford is 3-6 on the year after falling to Washington State 52-14 earlier today.

This is the last scheduled game between BYU and Boise State, with BYU winning the final two on the blue turf and three of the last four in the series.