BYU Basketball Player Preview: Trevin Knell

Trevin Knell

Height: 6-5

Weight: 185

Hometown: Woods Cross, Utah

Previous School: Woods Cross High School

Class: Junior

Trevin Knell Player Preview

The most tenured player in the program, Trevin Knell enters his fourth season at BYU as one of the team leaders. Trevin is the lone player on the roster that has been at BYU each of Mark Pope’s first three season in Provo.

Unfortunately for Trevin, he had shoulder surgery in early August to repair a torn rotator cuff. He will miss the start of the season, but BYU is hoping to get him back. Sources tell me he could be back as early as mid-to-late December, possibly in time for the Utah game December 17. If his shoulder has a set back or he wouldn’t be ready until late in the season, Trevin does have a redshirt available to use.

Trevin hurt his shoulder early last season and played through it. He averaged 6.3 points per game, but his three-point percentage dropped from 45% two seasons ago to 36% last year. The drop can likely be at least partially attributed to the shoulder injury he played through.

Season Expectations: Rotation player if healthy

Shooting is Trevin’s specialty, and he has worked this offseason to make his shooting truly elite. BYU has dubbed him the “shot doctor” this offseason because of his shooting splits and the arc and depth with which he shoots.

If Trevin is back, he is a 40%+ three-point shooter that gives BYU another shooting threat and additional experience. BYU has a lot of guards/wings in the lineup, but Trevin’s familiarity with Pope and shooting would find him as part of the rotation.

If Trevin can get healthy by WCC play then he will be a valuable shooting threat off the bench.