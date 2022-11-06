BYU Basketball Player Preview: Braeden Moore

Braeden Moore

Height: 6-9

Weight: 210

Hometown: Nashville, Tennessee

Previous School: Donda Academy

Class: Freshman

Braeden Moore Player Preview

A 3-Star recruit in the 2022 class, Moore was one of two high school players BYU signed along with Collin Chandler. Moore prepped in Tennessee until his senior year when he went to Donda Academy in Southern California. He had initially committed to Rutgers before de-committing October 2021.

He is a knock down shooter that does a lot of his damage from beyond the arc. As a junior, he averaged 18.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.1 steals while shooting 37% from three-point range in his junior season at Christ Presbyterian Academy in Nashville. His recruiting dropped a bit his senior year as he was overshadowed by some bigger recruits at Donda Academy. He had over 2000+ high school points and was a 41% 3-point shooter.

The number one thing Moore can provide to BYU this season and beyond is a three-point shooting threat as a stretch four. Moore still needs to develop defensively and other parts of his game as he acclimates to the D1 level, but his shooting is college ready. If Moore sees meaningful minutes this year, BYU will count on him to hit open shots and space the floor.

Season Expectations: Developmental Season

BYU will likely rely on Fouss, Atiki, Noah Waterman, Gideon George and Jaxson Robinson to play the front court minutes. I see this as a season for Moore to develop other parts of his game and not be a main part of rotation. Moore could be called into action depending on foul trouble for a particular game of if guys go down with injury.

Braeden can absolutely shoot the ball and stretch a defense at the four spot. If he can hit open shots when in the game, then he gives BYU an additional shooting option off the bench.