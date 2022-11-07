How to watch BYU Basketball vs. Idaho State

It’s time for BYU Basketball to officially start! The Cougars will play the visiting Idaho State Bengals on Monday night to tip off the 2022-23 season.
BYU played one exhibition game against Ottawa (Ariz.) on Wednesday. The Cougars defeated The Spirit, 109-69.
Idaho State played two exhibition games, winning both of them. They first defeated Walla Walla University on Oct. 29, 92-45. Then they played Park University Gilbert on Nov. 1, winning that one, 76-38.
The Cougars and Bengals last met in 2017. BYU won that matchup, 85-71. For Idaho State’s last win against BYU, you have to go back to 1977.
If you won’t be at the Marriott Center Monday night, here’s how to watch:
Game Date/Time:
- Mon. Nov. 7, 7:00 p.m. MT
Location:
- Marriott Center, Provo, UT
Game Notes:
Channel:
- BYUtv
Online Stream:
TV Broadcast Team:
- Dave McCann (play-by-play)
- Blaine Fowler (analyst)
- Spencer Linton (sideline)
Radio Coverage:
Leave any thoughts from before, during, or after the game in the comments below.
