BYU Basketball Player Preview: The Walk-Ons

BYU has 18 players on the roster this season — 13 scholarship guys and 5 walk-ons. Below is a brief breakdown of each walk-on on the BYU roster.

Tredyn Christensen

Height: 6-7

Weight: 235

Hometown: Woods Cross, Utah

Previous Schools: Chaminade, Snow College

Class: Junior

Tredyn is the the most likely to contribute of the group and earn meaningful minutes this year. BYU has worked him at the four due to his size and athleticism. Tredyn has real college experience under his belt with stops at Snow College and Chaminade.

Last year at Chaminade he started 12 of 26 games and averaged 5.6 points, 4.2 boards, and 2.3 assists on 48% shooting from the floor. The previous year at Snow College Tredyn averaged 12 points, 6 boards, 3 assists, and 2 assists per game. He played in the Maui Invitational last season versus Notre Dame, Oregon, and Butler. His best game was versus Butler, where he recorded 10 points and 5 boards.

Tredyn has played a lot of point guard in his career, but he will be a 3 and 4 at BYU. I expect him to get spot minutes this year based on foul trouble and injuries and wouldn’t be surprised if he is ahead of a scholarship player or two in the pecking order.

Nate Webb

Height: 6-6

Weight: 210

Hometown: Rexburg, Idaho

Previous School: Umpqua Community College (JUCO)

Class: Sophomore

Another guy with college experience, Nate averaged 23.7 points and 7.5 boards last season and spent two years at the JUCO level. He was a finalist for NWAC Player of the Year and started 38 games in two seasons. His dad Richie played ball at BYU.

Nate will give BYU good looks on the scout team with his college experience and will be one of the first walk-ons to play if necessary.

Tanner Hayhurst

Height: 6-6

Weight: 210

Hometown: Eagle, Idaho

Previous School: Eagle High School

Class: Freshman

Tanner committed to BYU before his mission and returned home this summer. His dad played ball at Weber State and he led Idaho 5A in scoring as both a junior and senior. As a senior he averaged 22.1 points and 7.8 boards per game.

Hao Dong

Height: 6-6

Weight: 210

Hometown: Beijing, China

Previous School: RSL Academy

Class: Freshman

One of five international players on the roster, Dong is a late bloomer that refined his skills in Spain for most of his high school career.

Hao prepped at Real Salt Lake Academy’s Post Grad team this past year and was the team’s leading scorer. He joined RSL Academy around Thanksgiving and immediately turned heads. As part of RSL’s post grad team, they get a chance to play JUCO schools. According to his coach Shane Hayden, RSL played a top JUCO team from Western Wyoming where he scored 25 points in a narrow loss. He also put up 15 points versus Snow College. Those performances put him on the radar of college coaches who knew virtually nothing about him before.

Hao will be an interesting player to watch moving forward.

Jared McGregor

Height: 6-3

Weight: 180g

Hometown: Saratoga Springs, Utah

Previous School: Westlake High School

Class: Freshman

A team manager last year, McGregor grinded and now has a spot on the team. He was Second Team All-Region as a senior after averaging 15.5 points and knocking down 75 threes.