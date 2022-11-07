BYU Avoids Disaster, Holds on to Beat Idaho State

BYU narrowly avoided a terrible early-season loss with a 60-56 win over Idaho State Monday evening in Provo. Spencer Johnson hit the go-ahead three with 10 seconds left to put BYU up 58-56 and then sealed it with two free throws with one second to go.

BYU couldn’t much right, particularly on offense, that kept the Bengals in the game the whole way. BYU had 23 turnovers and shot just 37% from three, including 18% from deep. Fouss led the way with 15 points and 11 boards, Spencer Johnson added 11 points, and Gideon George chipped in 10. Dallin Hall was a bright spot with 4 points, 4 assists, and 0 turnovers. He played down the stretch and ran the offense to settle things down.

BYU came into the game as a 23.5-point favorite versus an Idaho State team that was picked to finish last in the Big Sky. Things looked at bleak at times for BYU at the end, but we’ll see if this will be a wake up call for BYU to button things up quickly.

Things get significantly tougher for BYU as they travel to Viejas Arena to play at #19 San Diego State Friday night.