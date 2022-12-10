How to watch BYU Basketball vs. no. 21 Creighton

BYU Basketball’s in Las Vegas Saturday night to take on a top-25 opponent in the Creighton Bluejays.
The BYU Cougars last played on Wed. against UVU, and lost to them for the second year in a row. The final score was, 75-60. It was also the second game in a row BYU’s lost. The Cougars’ record is now 5-5.
Creighton, from the Big East Conference, last played on Sunday. They lost to Nebraska, 63-53. Creighton was ranked no. 7 going into that game. That was the third loss in a row for the Bluejays. Their record on the year is 6-3.
BYU leads the series with Creighton, 7-4. However, BYU lost to Creighton last year, 83-71. This year, ESPN’s Matchup Predictor gives Creighton about an 80 percent chance of beating BYU.
Here’s how to watch BYU and Creighton in the Jack Jones Hoopfest:
Game Date/Time:
- Sat. Dec. 10, 8:00 p.m. MT
Location:
- Michelob ULTRA Arena, Las Vegas, NV
Game Notes:
Channel:
- FS1
Online Stream:
TV Broadcast Team:
- Brandon Gaudin (play-by-play)
- Nick Bahe (analyst)
Radio Coverage:
Leave any thoughts from before, during, or after the game in the comments below.
Loading comments...