How to watch BYU Basketball vs. no. 21 Creighton

BYU Basketball’s in Las Vegas Saturday night to take on a top-25 opponent in the Creighton Bluejays.

The BYU Cougars last played on Wed. against UVU, and lost to them for the second year in a row. The final score was, 75-60. It was also the second game in a row BYU’s lost. The Cougars’ record is now 5-5.

Creighton, from the Big East Conference, last played on Sunday. They lost to Nebraska, 63-53. Creighton was ranked no. 7 going into that game. That was the third loss in a row for the Bluejays. Their record on the year is 6-3.

BYU leads the series with Creighton, 7-4. However, BYU lost to Creighton last year, 83-71. This year, ESPN’s Matchup Predictor gives Creighton about an 80 percent chance of beating BYU.

Here’s how to watch BYU and Creighton in the Jack Jones Hoopfest:

Game Date/Time:

Sat. Dec. 10, 8:00 p.m. MT

Location:

Michelob ULTRA Arena, Las Vegas, NV

Game Notes:

Channel:

FS1

Online Stream:

TV Broadcast Team:

Brandon Gaudin (play-by-play)

Nick Bahe (analyst)

Radio Coverage:

Leave any thoughts from before, during, or after the game in the comments below.