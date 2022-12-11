JUCO DB Jayden Dunlap Commits To BYU

BYU adds another recruit to the 2023 class as JUCO defensive back transfer, Jayden Dunlap, announced his commitment to BYU.

Dunlap joins Talitu’i Pututau as another recruit to commit soon after their official visits to Provo this past weekend.

Dunlap is a 6’2”, 180 lbs defensive back out of Cerritos College. This fall, he recorded 38 total tackles and 10 pass break ups in 11 games played.

Dunlap is the 15th commit in the 2023 class for BYU.

You can watch his highlights below.