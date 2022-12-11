2023 3-Star DL Talitu’i Pututau Commits To BYU

After a big weekend of official visits for BYU, they land their first commitment from the weekend as 2023 defensive lineman, Talitu’i Pututau, announced his commitment to BYU.

Pututau is rated a 3-star recruit by 247Sports. He held competing offers from two other Power 5 schools, Arizona State and Colorado, along with offers from Utah State and Hawaii.

Pututau prepped at West High School (Salt Lake City). In his high school career, he racked up 44 tackles, including 5.5 sacks, three interceptions, and four passes deflected.

Standing at 6’5” and weighing 255 pounds, Pututau has a very large frame. With that frame he powers through blockers at the point of attack.

If BYU’s goal was to get bigger on the defensive line, this recruiting class is going to help. Pututau joins Drew Heinig and David Tangilanu as defensive tackles for the 2023 class. All three of them stand at 6’5” and above and currently weigh around 255 pounds. Expect them each to gain some more weight once they get into college conditioning.

Pututau is the 14th commit in BYU’s 2023 class. With BYU making a lot of changes on defense, Pututau is a recruit that can help them get where they want to be.

You can watch Pututau’s highlights here.