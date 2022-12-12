Report: Pitt/USC QB Transfer Kedon Slovis Visits BYU

BYU is looking to add at least one transfer portal QB, and an emerging target is former Pitt and USC QB Kedon Slovis. Slovis told Adam Gorney — national director of recruiting at Rivals — that he visited BYU this last Friday. From Gorney’s update on Rivals:

“The transfer portal QB has told me Notre Dame, UCLA and BYU have come out to meet with him face-to-face. He was in Provo on Friday and is looking to set up a visit to UCLA now. He could also visit Oregon State at some point, probably after its bowl game.”

With Jacob Conover off to ASU and a strong likelihood that Jaren Hall heads to the NFL, BYU is looking for its starting QB heading into the Big 12.

Kedon Slovis is a 4-year starter who spent his first three years at USC and this last season at Pitt. For his career, Slovis has thrown for 9,973 yards, 68 TDs, and 33 interceptions with a 66% completion percentage. His best year came as a freshman in 2019 when he threw for 3500 yards and 30 TDs while completing 71% of his passes.

Pitt had a new Offensive Coordinator this past season and Slovis threw for 2,397 yards, 10 TDs, and 9 interceptions with a 58% completion percentage. Aaron Roderick has shown a good track record his last two starting QBs with Zach Wilson and Jaren Hall, and he sees enough in Slovis to recruit him as BYU’s starter next season. Slovis has great arm talent, and getting into a system that fits his skill set could set him up for a successful final season.

Roderick likes to push the ball down the field, and Slovis was among in the best in the country this last season with down field accuracy.

& @mattcmcdonald4 is tied for No. 4 in the nation on catchable pass rate on throws 15+ yards downfield vs. FBS opponents.



1. C.J Stroud, OSU - 77.3%

2. Kedon Slovis, Pitt - 76.4%

3. Bo Nix, Ore - 76.1%

4. Matt McDonald, BGSU - 75%

Spencer Rattler S. Car pic.twitter.com/abYCt6fRbk — BG Football (@BG_Football) December 9, 2022

Gorney reports that Slovis could visit Oregon State after the Beavers’ bowl game, which is December 17. If Slovis decides to not visit Oregon State, he could potentially make a decision this week.