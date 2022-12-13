Virginia Tech Cornerback Transfer Armani Chatman Visits BYU

BYU has added P5 cornerback transfers the last few seasons, and they are looking to add an experienced one from the ACC. Virginia Tech transfer Armani Chatman posted pictures from his visit to Provo on his Twitter.

Chatman has played 5 years at Virginia Tech and has one season of eligibility remaining. The 5-foot-11, 208 pounds cornerback has played in 49 career games and started in all 11 of the Hokies games this season. During his time in Blacksburg he’s totaled 89 tackles, 20 pass deflections, and 2 interceptions.

Armani started his career in 2018 — playing in two games before redshirting — and received significant playing time each of the next four seasons. The 2020 season did not count against eligibility, which is why Chatman can play a sixth year.

In addition to BYU, he’s received offers from North Carolina, Virginia, Kansas, East Carolina, Marshall, and others since entering the portal December 5. BYU is the first post he’s made of a visit this cycle.

With cornerbacks Kaleb Hayes and D’Angelo Mandell set to graduate, BYU needs immediate help at cornerback. Chatman gives plenty of game experience at the P5 level and can step in and be a starter day one.

BYU’s bowl game is this Saturday, so look for BYU to host multiple transfers in Provo before they head to New Mexico in the coming days.