2023 Kicker Ian Sanches Commits To BYU

BYU has their potential kicker of the future as 2023 kicker, Ian Sanches, announced his commitment to BYU.

Sanches was offered as a preferred walk on in November. He was part of the large group who took their official visits this weekend to Provo. He is the third commitment for BYU to come after those visits along with Talitui Pututau and Jayden Dunlap.

Sanches prepped at Lone Peak High School (Highland, UT). He was the full time kicker this fall, connecting on 14 of 18 field goals and a perfect 34 for 34 on PATs.

BYU will be getting a player that has already shown he has a booming leg. Sanches kicked four field goals of 50 or more yards, including a long or 56, while no BYU kicker connected on a field goal longer than 45 yards.

Finished the season 4/4 on all field goals 50+ with two in the same game‼️



— 56

— 54

— 55

— 50 pic.twitter.com/476AqifSAc — Ian Sanches (@IanSanches04) November 14, 2022

Sanches is anticipating on joining the team in 2025 after serving a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.

Kicking had been a consistent part of BYU’s team the last few years but took a dip during the 2022 season. With the commitments of 2025 kicker Will Walker and now Ian Sanches, BYU is putting an effort to ensure BYU will find that consistency with kickers once again in the near future.