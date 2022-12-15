How to watch BYU Basketball vs. Western Oregon

BYU Basketball is back in action at the Marriott Center on Thursday night against the Western Oregon Wolves.

BYU is coming off a thrilling win against Creighton in Las Vegas on Saturday. The Cougars beat the Bluejays, who were ranked no. 21 at the time, 83-80. That win snapped a two-game skid for BYU. It brought their record to 6-5 overall. They are 3-1 in home games.

Division II’s Western Oregon is 4-4 on the year. They last played on Tuesday against Cal Poly Humboldt. The Wolves lost, 97-92. That was their second loss in a row.

BYU and Western Oregon have played three times in the past, with BYU winning all three games. The teams last played in 2009. In Thursday’s game, ESPN’s Matchup Predictor gives BYU a 99 percent chance of winning.

Here’s how to watch the first of four upcoming home games for the Cougs:

Game Date/Time:

Thurs. Dec. 15, 7:00 p.m. MT

Location:

Marriott Center, Provo, UT

Game Notes:

Channel:

BYUtv

Online Stream:

TV Broadcast Team:

Dave McCann (play-by-play)

Blaine Fowler (analyst)

Spencer Linton (courtside)

Radio Coverage:

Leave any thoughts from before, during, or after the game in the comments below.