Boise State Kicker/Punter Will Ferrin Transfers To BYU

BYU will be receiving more help at the kicker position with Boise State’s Will Ferrin announcing his transfer to BYU.

I'm coming home!



Thank you to everyone involved in making this happen. Let's go to work!

Ferrin announced he would be entering the transfer portal on December 4th. He was a member of the Broncos during the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

Before playing at Boise State, Ferrin was committed to Utah State out of high school. He decided to flip his commitment to the Broncos while serving his mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Vancouver, Canada.

At Boise State, Ferrin appeared in ten games during his two seasons with the Broncos. He had two attempts as a punter in 2022 averaging 35.5 yards per punt. As a kicker, he attempted 45 kickoffs with 20 touchbacks. Ferrin did not attempt a field goal or extra point at Boise State, but has released videos practicing kicks from 60 yards.

First time hitting balls since returning! Here are 3 in a row from 60.

Despite no attempts in college, Ferrin had in-game experience kicking field goals during high school. In three years at Davis High School (Kaysville, UT), he made 53 PATs and connected on 20 field goals. He made four field goals from 40 yards or further including two from 45 as a career high at Davis.

Ferrin will have three years of eligibility when he arrives in Provo. With BYU’s kicking woes during 2022, Ferrin will have every opportunity to win the job starting this spring. He will compete with Justen Smith and Cash Peterman for kicking duties in 2023.