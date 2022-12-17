How to watch BYU Football vs. SMU in the New Mexico Bowl

The last game of the 2022 season for BYU Football will be against the SMU Mustangs in the New Mexico Bowl on Saturday night.
It will be one 7-5 team versus another in Albuquerque. BYU last played on Nov. 26 at Stanford, winning 36-26. SMU (out of the AAC) last played on the 26 as well, beating Memphis in a close one, 34-31.
BYU and SMU have played four times overall. This will be their second meeting in a bowl game. Some of you may remember the 1980 Holiday Bowl game, in which BYU came back to win, 46-45. SMU is a slight favorite headed into Saturday’s game.
Here’s how you can watch the final game of BYU’s Independence era:
Game Date/Time:
- Sat. Dec. 17, 5:30 p.m. MT
Location:
- University Stadium, Albuquerque, New Mexico
Channel:
- ABC
Game Notes:
Spread:
- SMU, -3.5 per DraftKings*
TV Broadcast Team:
- Tom Hart (play by play)
- Brock Osweiler (analyst)
- Taylor McGregor (sideline)
Pre-Game Show:
- BYU Sports Nation GameDay (3:30 p.m. MT on BYUtv and byutvsports.com)
- Tune in to see behind the scenes.
Post-Game Show:
- BYU Sports Nation GameDay (Immediately following the game’s end on BYUtv)
- Player and coach interviews, game highlights, analysis, and more.
Radio Coverage:
Watch Online:
*Odds/lines subject to change. Terms and Conditions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.
