How to watch BYU Basketball vs. Utah

Before BYU Football’s bowl game Saturday, BYU Basketball will take on the Utah Utes at the Marriott Center.

The BYU Cougars are now 7-5 on the season. They defeated Western Oregon on Thursday, 97-64.

Utah is an impressive 9-2 on the year. You have to go back to Nov. 23 for their last loss, to Mississippi State. Their other loss is to Sam Houston. Utah was last in action on Dec. 13 against UTSA. The Utes won that one, 91-70.

BYU and Utah have played each other more than 200 times, with BYU having the 133-129 edge. The two teams last met in 2021, with BYU winning.

ESPN’s Matchup Predictor gives Utah a 62 percent chance of winning Saturday’s game. Here’s how you can watch BYU have a shot at a great resume win:

Game Date/Time:

Sat. Dec. 17, 4:00 p.m. MT

Location:

Marriott Center, Provo, UT

Game Notes:

Channel:

CBSSN

Online Stream:

TV Broadcast Team:

Rich Waltz (play-by-play)

Bob Wenzel (analyst)

Radio Coverage:

Leave any thoughts from before, during, or after the game in the comments below.