UNLV RB Aidan Robbins Announces Transfer To BYU

BYU landed their second commitment from the transfer portal on Monday morning. Former Louisville and UNLV running back, Aidan Robbins, announced he is transferring to BYU.

Robbins entered the transfer portal from UNLV on December 7th.

A part of the 2019 class, Robbins was an 86 rated 3-star and signed with Louisville out of high school. Robbins chose Louisville over schools such as Indiana, Kentucky, Ole Miss, Mizzou, South Carolina, and BYU.

BYU offered Robbins during high school in November of 2018. Two weeks later he was on campus for an official visit to the program.

BYU made an impact, but not enough at the time to land Robbins in high school.

At Louisville, Robbins appeared in only three games in as many years. In those games, he carried the ball seven times running for 51 yards and a touchdown. After earning his degree, Robbins decided to enter the transfer portal in January of 2022 as a grad transfer.

In April, Robbins was committed to UNLV.

As the feature back for the Rebels, Robbins was able to showcase himself more in one season at UNLV than three at Louisville. Appearing in 11 games, Robbins carried the ball 209 times, rushing for 1,009 yards and nine touchdowns. He also added 23 receptions for 125 receiving yards and a score.

Ultimately, Robbins comes full circle from his official visit to Provo to now being a member of the BYU football team with two years of eligibility remaining.

BYU is getting a large running back. UNLV listed Robbins at 6’3” and 230lbs. Robbins uses all of that size when he runs the ball as well. A powerful runner, who doesn’t shy away from contact and looks like he enjoys the physicality. He has a good burst for how large of a player he is as well. Robbins is going to bring a big boost to the the backfield in 2023.

Robbins is the second player to come from the transfer portal for BYU. With BYU’s bowl game done and season officially over, expect to see more movement over the next couple weeks, both coming in and out.