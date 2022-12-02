BYU QB Jacob Conover Enters Transfer Portal

BYU backup QB Jacob Conover announced Friday afternoon that is entering the transfer portal. Conover has been in the program for three years.

When one door closes another one opens. Thank you Cougar Nation pic.twitter.com/9j7obCHJVf — Jacob Conover (@JacobConover17) December 2, 2022

The backup QB to Jaren Hall this past season, Conover played sparingly. The most action he received was the 2021 game versus Utah State, when he filled in for injured Baylor Romney in the second half and finished 5/9 for 45 yards. Conover attempted one pass this season.

A member of the 2019 recruiting class, the Chandler, Arizona native had offers in high school from Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Oregon State and others.

Conover could have had opportunities to play this year, but coaches elected to play a banged up Jaren Hall instead. The example that comes most to mind is the Notre Dame game when Jaren didn’t practice the whole week after suffering a shoulder injury versus Notre Dame. BYU still elected to go with a hurt Hall rather than play Conover. That may be the biggest indictment of what coaches think of Conover, so it isn’t too surprising that Jacob is choosing to look elsewhere.

Jaren Hall has one year of eligibility remaining and while most expect him to go to the NFL, he still hasn’t announced a decision. BYU’s other scholarship QBs on the roster include Boise State transfer Cade Fennegan and Sol-Jay Maiava. 3-Star QB Ryder Burton has committed to BYU this class.

With Conover gone, BYU will now pursue a transfer QB heavily in the portal, particularly if Jaren Hall does ultimately leave. BYU should be an attractive option for a QB with Roderick’s track record of developing Zach Wilson and Jaren Hall for the NFL. BYU now has the Big 12 in its recruiting toolbox, which should put them in position for some good transfers.

Good luck to Jacob at his next stop!