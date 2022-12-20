 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch BYU Basketball vs. Lindenwood

By Mary Blanchard
Utah v Brigham Young Photo by Chris Gardner/Getty Images

BYU Basketball will look to keep its win streak going on Tues. against the Lindenwood University Lions.

The BYU Cougars are 8-5 overall and 5-1 at the Marriott Center, where they’ll play Lindenwood. BYU, who has won its last three games, last played on Sat. Dec. 17 against Utah, and beat them, 75-66.

Lindenwood, out of the Ohio Valley Conference is 5-6 overall and 1-4 in away games. They last played on Sat., defeating Knox College, 77-42.

This will be the first meeting between Lindenwood and BYU. ESPN’s Matchup Predictor gives the Cougars a 95 percent chance of winning.

Here’s how to watch:

Game Date/Time:

  • Tues. Dec. 20, 7:00 p.m. MT

Location:

  • Marriott Center, Provo, UT

Game Notes:

Channel:

  • BYUtv

Online Stream:

TV Broadcast Team:

  • Dave McCann (play-by-play)
  • Blaine Fowler (analyst)
  • Spencer Linton (courtside)

Radio Coverage:

Leave any thoughts from before, during, or after the game in the comments below.

