How to watch BYU Basketball vs. Lindenwood

BYU Basketball will look to keep its win streak going on Tues. against the Lindenwood University Lions.
The BYU Cougars are 8-5 overall and 5-1 at the Marriott Center, where they’ll play Lindenwood. BYU, who has won its last three games, last played on Sat. Dec. 17 against Utah, and beat them, 75-66.
Lindenwood, out of the Ohio Valley Conference is 5-6 overall and 1-4 in away games. They last played on Sat., defeating Knox College, 77-42.
This will be the first meeting between Lindenwood and BYU. ESPN’s Matchup Predictor gives the Cougars a 95 percent chance of winning.
Here’s how to watch:
Game Date/Time:
- Tues. Dec. 20, 7:00 p.m. MT
Location:
- Marriott Center, Provo, UT
Game Notes:
Channel:
- BYUtv
Online Stream:
TV Broadcast Team:
- Dave McCann (play-by-play)
- Blaine Fowler (analyst)
- Spencer Linton (courtside)
Radio Coverage:
Leave any thoughts from before, during, or after the game in the comments below.
