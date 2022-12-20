BYU in the NFL Week 15: Tyler Allgeier Has Arrived

BYU is enjoying a golden era of their alums succeeding in the NFL. They have two players that have started at quarterback, the current NFL leader in rushing touchdowns, and an array of other contributors.

Tyler Allgeier, RB, Atlanta Falcons

Up to this point, the Falcons had used Allgeier as a backup, mostly sharing carries with Cordarrelle Patterson. After this week, Allgeier is now the team leader in carries and rushing yards.

Facing the Saints in New Orleans, Allgeier ran wild. He averaged 8.2 yards per carry on his way to 139 yards and one touchdown. He single-handedly kept the Falcons in the game, before they lost 21-18 to the Saints.

BYU’s single-season rushing record holder’s performance opened eyes all over the league, including getting a comparison to a Hall of Fame running back from a notable member of the football media world.

The least-covered NFL story this season: Tyler Allgeier is the best running back in the league. Nobody can tackle him. He might be Earl Campbell circa 1978. — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) December 18, 2022

Among those with at least 80 carries, Allgeier ranks eighth in the NFL in yards after contact per carry, even better than three-time Pro Bowler Nick Chubb.

Zach Wilson, QB, New York Jets

The much-maligned Jets quarterback made his return to the field for New York after a brief benching. Even though the Jets eventually lost on a last-minute touchdown and a missed field goal to the Lions, Wilson’s outing was overall positive. He passed for 317 yards and two touchdowns with an 89.8 passer rating. He did throw an egregious interception, but his day was overall a net positive.

He is set to start again on Thursday Night Football against the Jaguars.

Taysom Hill, QB, New Orleans

These days, Taysom Hill is certainly more of a fan-favorite than Wilson. The do-everything quarterback/tight end passed for a 68-yard touchdown and totaled 80 passing yards on two attempts. He also ran seven times for 30 yards. His passing touchdown marked the ninth touchdown of his season, be it via the pass, run, or receiving.

Jamaal Williams, RB, Detroit Lions

Williams had a quiet week by his standards, with just 13 rushes for 33 yards. He still leads the NFL with 14 rushing touchdowns, one clear of quarterback Jalen Hurts. He is well on his way to what should be his first Pro Bowl.

Fred Warner, LB, San Francisco 49ers

Warner continues to play like a Pro Bowl-caliber linebacker. Against the Seahawks under the lights of Thursday Night Football, he made eight tackles. This gives him a total of 98 tackles in 2022, leaving him two shy of making it five straight 100-plus tackle seasons to begin his solid NFL career.

Kyle Van Noy, LB, Los Angeles Chargers

Van Noy has been a solid veteran presence for the Chargers defense. He now has notched a sack in back-to-back games. Against the Titans, aside from the sack, he accumulated five tackles, one tackle for loss, and one quarterback hit.

Khyiris Tonga, DT, Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings pulled off the greatest comeback in NFL history, initially down 33-0 to the Colts on Saturday. Tonga made six tackles in the effort to stifle Indianapolis’ offense enough to make the dramatic comeback and win 39-36 in overtime.