Boise State DE Transfer Isaiah Bagnah Sign With BYU

BYU added some help on the defensive side of the ball as Boise State EDGE Isaiah Bagnah signed with BYU. Bagnah played last season at Boise State under current BYU assistant Kelly Poppinga, who was on the BSU staff last season.

Bagnah comes to BYU with proven pass-rush ability. His best season came in 2021 when he played in 12 games and was second on the team with 6 sacks and 7 TFLs. He also notched 36 tackles and forced one fumble, which came in Boise’s upset win at BYU.

The Alberta, Canada native redshirted in 2019 and was part of the Broncos program for four seasons. He played in 6 games during the 2022 season before entering the transfer portal in late October. He has two years of eligibility remaining. He’s played in 25 career games and tallied 58 tackles, 10 sacks, and 12.5 TFLs.

Bagnah played a lot of his career at Boise State as a 4-3 DE, but he is an edge rusher that can also play linebacker. Jay Hill has said he will likely employ a 4-3 scheme, so Bagnah could fit as a DE in BYU’s defense. You can watch highlights of him below.