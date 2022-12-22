How to watch BYU Basketball vs. Weber State

BYU Basketball has its last game of non-conference play on Thursday night at the Marriott Center. The Big Sky’s Weber State Wildcats will be visiting.

The BYU Cougars are now 9-5 overall and 6-1 at home after defeating Lindenwood on Tuesday. The final score of that game was 90-61.

Weber State is coming off a big win on Monday. They handed Utah State its first loss of the season. That game was played at Utah State, and Weber State won, 75-72. Weber State is now 5-7 overall and 2-4 in away games.

BYU and Weber State have played 47 times in the past, with BYU having the 36-11 edge. The Cougars have never lost to the Wildcats in Provo, with a 22-0 record there.

Here’s how you can watch:

Game Date/Time:

Thurs. Dec. 22, 7:00 p.m. MT

Location:

Marriott Center, Provo, UT

Game Notes:

Channel:

BYUtv

Online Stream:

TV Broadcast Team:

Dave McCann (play-by-play)

Blaine Fowler (analyst)

Spencer Linton (courtside)

Radio Coverage:

Leave any thoughts from before, during, or after the game in the comments below.