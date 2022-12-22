SUU DL Transfer Wyatt Dawe Commits to BYU

BYU added a familiar last name as SUU DL transfer Wyatt Dawe announced his commitment to BYU. Wyatt confirmed to me that he will enroll in school in January and join the team as a Preferred Walk-on.

I am excited to announce my commitment to @kalanifsitake and BYU Football. GO COUGARS!#RWYP pic.twitter.com/wdTFjunBdL — Wyatt Dawe (@DaweWyatt) December 22, 2022

Wyatt is the younger brother of former BYU players Zac and Parker Dawe as well as current BYU offensive lineman Sam Dawe.

Wyatt is listed at 6-foot, 295 pounds defensive lineman that played in one season at SUU. Wyatt played in a reserve role and tallied 6 total tackles on the season. BYU offered him a PWO spot out of high school in 2021, but he elected to take the scholarship offer at SUU. He was rated a 2-Star prospect out of Pleasant Grove High School. Wyatt will have three years of eligibility remaining plus a redshirt.

Below is a highlight of Wyatt Dawe pressuring Utah QB Bryson Barnes from the defensive tackle spot.