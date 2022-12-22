BYU Closes Non-Conference Play with Win Over Weber State

BYU held off a a pesky Weber State team to close out non-conference play with a 63-57 win over the Wildcats. Gideon George grabbed a offensive rebound with under 15 seconds left and Jaxson Robinson hit two free throws to put BYU up by 4 and seal the win.

Fousseyni Traore led the way with 17 points, 8 boards, and 3 blocks and Noah Waterman continued his good play with 14 points and 8 boards. BYU shot just 39% from the floor, but shot 17-20 from the foul line and held the Wildcats to 40% shooting days after Weber State upset Utah State with hot shooting.

BYU had some low moments in non-conference play, but they head into WCC play with a 10-5 record and 5-game winning streak that includes wins over Utah and Creighton. BYU has a week off before heading to Pacific next Thursday night and then hosting Portland two nights later on New Year’s Eve.