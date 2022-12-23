BYU QB Jaren Hall Declares For NFL Draft

After mulling over a decision, BYU QB Jaren Hall announced that he has foregone his final season of eligibility and will declare for the NFL Draft.

Jaren has been BYU’s starting QB the last two seasons and started 24 games in his career, amassing 6,174 pass yards, 52 passing TDs, 798 rushing yards, and 9 rushing TDs with a 65% completion percentage and 9 interceptions. He battled through a shoulder injury he suffered in the Utah State game this year, but he started in every game during the regular season. He missed the bowl game after suffering an ankle injury late in the Stanford win.

A member of Kalani Sitake’s first recruiting class in 2016, Jaren Hall was in the program the last five seasons after serving a LDS mission. He redshirted in 2018, appeared in 7 games in 2019 (starting 2), missed the 2020 COVID season due to injury, and has been BYU’s starter the last two years.

Jaren’s departure is expected, but it will no doubt be a tall task for BYU to replace him as they enter the Big 12. BYU will almost assuredly add one, if not two, QBs from the transfer portal. Aaron Roderick has shown the ability to develop QBs with Zach Wilson and now Jaren Hall, so BYU will be an attractive landing spot for QBs.

With Jacob Conover gone to Arizona State, BYU’s QB room include Sol-Jay Maiava, Cade Fennegan, Nick Billoups, 2023 signee Ryder Burton, and former Yale signee Cole Hagen.

Good luck to Jaren as he enters the NFL Draft!