Pitt and USC QB Transfer Kedon Slovis Commits to BYU

BYU seemingly has its QB heading into the Big 12 as former Pitt and USC quarterback Kedon Slovis announced his commitment to BYU.

I will always be grateful for Coach Narduzzi and the time I got to spend with all of my teammates at the University of Pittsburgh.

I’m excited for this new chapter and can’t wait to get to work. #GoCougs pic.twitter.com/yg0Sa4rXP6 — Kedon Slovis (@Kedonslovis) December 24, 2022

Kedon Slovis is a 4-year starter who spent his first three years at USC and this last season at Pitt. For his career, Slovis has thrown for 9,973 yards, 68 TDs, and 33 interceptions with a 66% completion percentage. His best year came as a freshman in 2019 when he threw for 3,500 yards and 30 TDs while completing 71% of his passes.

Pitt had a new Offensive Coordinator this past season and Slovis threw for 2,397 yards, 10 TDs, and 9 interceptions with a 58% completion percentage. Aaron Roderick has shown a good track record his last two starting QBs with Zach Wilson and Jaren Hall, and he sees enough in Slovis to recruit him as BYU’s starter next season. Slovis has great arm talent, and getting into a system that fits his skill set could set him up for a successful final season. He has also worked with John Beck for the last few years.

Roderick likes to push the ball down the field, and Slovis was among in the best in the country this last season and in years past with down field accuracy.

& @mattcmcdonald4 is tied for No. 4 in the nation on catchable pass rate on throws 15+ yards downfield vs. FBS opponents.



1. C.J Stroud, OSU - 77.3%

2. Kedon Slovis, Pitt - 76.4%

3. Bo Nix, Ore - 76.1%

4. Matt McDonald, BGSU - 75%

Spencer Rattler S. Car pic.twitter.com/abYCt6fRbk — BG Football (@BG_Football) December 9, 2022

Lowest rate of uncatchable passes thrown 10+ yds in 2019 (@PFF_College)



1. Kedon Slovis, USC - 23.1%

2. Joe Burrow, LSU - 24.3%

3. Tanner Morgan, Minnesota - 25.0%

4. Justin Fields, Ohio State - 27.9%



Slovis is the clear-cut best QB in the PAC-12: https://t.co/P63QZHPEgl pic.twitter.com/5mt2iAO9mi — Anthony Treash (@PFF_Anthony) May 18, 2020

Slovis has one year of eligibility remaining plus a redshirt season if something goes awry. With his commitment now, he will be able to enroll at BYU for Winter semester and participate in Spring ball.

You can watch highlights of Slovis below.